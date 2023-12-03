Two Rohingya boys found drowned at Tikam Batu quarry

ALOR SETAR: Two Rohingya boys were found drowned after they were believed to have fallen into a quarry pond at ​​Kampung Permatang Kedondong mining area, Tikam Batu near Sungai Petani, yesterday.

According to Tikam Batu Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Supt Mohd Syukri Hashim the body of Mamod Shukur Belal Hussain, 4, was found about 400 metres from a quarry at 8.05 am today.

“The body of the second victim Md Nasim Hairul Husson, 6, was found later at about 2.50 pm some 15 metres from the location where he was believed to have slipped,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, a team from Tikam Batu BBP rushed to the scene after the police alerted the station of the incident at 9.43pm.

The two children were feared drowned after their clothes were found near the quarry area.

The children were also United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) card holders. - Bernama