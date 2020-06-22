Two Rohingya men nabbed for smuggling illegal immigrants

ALOR STAR: Police arrested two Rohingya men believed to be involved in a human trafficking syndicate during raids in Kampung Alor Mengkudu, here, last night.

Kedah police contingent’s Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Sapii Ahmad said acting on information, the police carried out raids on several houses in the village at 10.30pm and detained 14 illegal immigrants.

“It was found that all the houses raided were occupied by Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and Indonesians, and all of them did not have valid travel documents. We have arrested 10 Rohingya men and two women, a Bangladeshi man and an Indonesian woman.

“Two Rohingya men, in their 30s, who admitted of having involved in smuggling immigrants into the country will be investigated under Section 26 (A) of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007,” he told Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Sapii said 12 other foreigners were also detained under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for staying in the country without valid travel document. — Bernama