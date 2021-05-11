Two school boys die in Baling road accident

ALOR SETAR: Two secondary students were killed after losing control of the motorcycle they were riding on before being hit by an oncoming car in Kampung Kuala Samak, near Baling, yesterday.

Baling District Police chief Supt Shamsudin Mamat said that in the 3.28pm incident, the two boys, aged 15 and 16, from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kuala Pegang died on the spot due to serious injuries.

He said in a statement that all four people in the Nissan Almera car, a 44-year-old woman driver, her husband and their two sons, aged 10 and 15, were not injured.

He added that the victims’ bodies were taken to the Kulim Hospital forensic unit for autopsy.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said. -Bernama