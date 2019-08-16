Two security guards charged with assaulting policemen

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Two security guards pleaded not guilty today in the magistrate’s court to assaulting a police officer and his team and preventing them from discharging their duties.

Yahaya Awang, 49, and Muhamad Shazwan Ishak, 31, were accused of committing these offences against Insp Thiruchelvan Esayi Krishnan and the team on Tuesday at 4.30pm near Jalan Pasar here when the policemen were conducting a check on the guards who did not cooperate and eventually had to be apprehended.

The duo faces two separate charges under the Penal Code comprising the use of criminal force against a public servant and obstructing the same, respectively.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of imprisonment of two years or a RM10,000 fine or both.

Magistrate Sri Pracha Nanthini Balabedha fixed bail at RM3,800 for each of the accused and set Sept 4 for mention.