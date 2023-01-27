Two security guards charged with murdering man

BANTING: Two security guards were charged at the Telok Datok Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering a man, last week.

Ishardy Shamudin, 41, and Muhammad Yazzid Mohd Yusoff, 31, were charged with murdering M. Saravana Kumar, 24, on the side of Jalan Haji Wahab, Kampung Olak Lempit, here, between 10 and 11 pm on Jan 11.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence upon conviction.

However, no pleas were recorded, as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ermadieyani Ismadi prosecuted, while lawyers Nik Muhammer Hurrie Muhamad Sukri and R. Sritheran represented Ishardy and Muhammad Yazzid, respectively.

Magistrate Khairul Farhi Yusob fixed Feb 27 for mention. - Bernama