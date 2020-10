SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today hoped that Kampung Tunku State Assemblywoman Lim Yi Wei and Kota Damansara State Assemblyman Shatiri Mansor (Kota Damansara), who have been confirmed positive with Covid-19, would recover soon.

“I’ll pray for their recovery. May they and their families be given the strength to go through the test,” he said on his Facebook posting, adding that the official functions and duties of the two elected representatives will be coordinated and facilitated by his office and their service centres.

Lim confirmed having been infected with Covid-19 yesterday through a post on her Facebook page account, while Shatiri announced the matter through a 3.28 minute video on his website.

According to Lim, she underwent the first Covid-19 screening at the Kuala Lumpur Airport 2 (klia2) upon her return from Sabah on Sept 27 and was placed under home quarantine.

She said when the result came on Sept 30, it was negative, but she had the symptoms and took the test again on Oct 2, which then found her positive with the virus yesterday.

As for Shatiri, he, his wife, their son and seven staff of the Kota Damansara Assemblyman’s Service Centre underwent the Covid-19 screening at klia2 on Sept 27 upon their return from Sabah, following which they were placed under a 14-day home quarantine.

“However, yesterday, I received a call from the Petaling Health centre saying that I tested positive for Covid-19, and also is my wife and our son. All of us were taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment,” he said, adding that the test results of three of the staff found them negative with the virus. -Bernama