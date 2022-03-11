Two senators to take oath on March 21

KUALA LUMPUR: Only two newly appointed Senators are scheduled to be sworn in on the first day of the Dewan Negara meeting on March 21.

Senate President’s Office in a statement today said only two Senators would take their oath of office on that date, and not eight as informed yesterday.

“The Senate President’s Office apologises for the unintentional mistake. Any confusion or inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the statement read.

Yesterday, the media quoted Senate President Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim as saying that eight newly appointed Senators are scheduled to be sworn in on the first day of the Dewan Negara meeting. — Bernama