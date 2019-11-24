Two senior citizens killed in apartment fire in Ipoh

IPOH: A man and a woman, believed to be senior citizens, were killed in a fire at an apartment unit at Taman Meru Impiana, near Meru Raya, early today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Zone 1 chief Mohd Khairul Jamil, when met by reporters at the scene, said the burnt bodies of the victims were found in the living room and bedroom corridor of the apartment.

He said 16 firemen from the Ipoh and Meru Raya fire and rescue stations rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at about 3.40am.

The firemen, with the help of the Bercham and Pekan Baru volunteer fire and rescue squads, were able to completely douse the flame at 4.45am, he said, adding that the identity of the victims and cause of the fire had yet to be ascertained.

The Fire and Rescue Department has identified the victims in the fire as Kamal Musatafa, believed to be a foreigner in his 70s, and his Malaysian wife, Kamariah Talib, 74.

Meanwhile, Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz , when met at the scene, said investigation by the Fire and Rescue Department found two gas tanks in the living room of the burnt apartment unit.

He said the police also found a car belonging to the couple, which was burnt, about 500 metres from the apartment.

The police will look at the footage of the closed circuit television camera in the area and the post mortem report on the charred bodies of the victims to facilitate investigation, he added. — Bernama