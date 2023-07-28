Two senior citizens killed in three-vehicle crash in Sitiawan

IPOH: Two senior citizens were killed in an accident involving three vehicles in Taman Nesa near Sitiawan this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the accident involved two cars - Proton Persona and Proton Saga - and an express bus.

He said firefighters from the Sitiawan Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 6.15 am.

According to Sabarodzi, the crash caused the front part of the Proton Persona to be badly damaged and two victims, namely a 79-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, were pinned to their seats.

“The victims were pronounced dead at the scene by a medical team, and the bodies were handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement today.

Sabarodzi said 12 passengers of the express bus and its driver, as well as the man who drove the Proton Saga car, escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, Manjung district police chief ACP Mohamed Nordin Abdullah, when contacted, said the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged witnesses of the accident to come forward to assist investigations into the incident by contacting traffic investigation officer Inspector Lily Suryana Roslaili at 013-6559693. -Bernama