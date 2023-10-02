Two senior citizens lose over RM227,000 in credit card, investment scams

KUANTAN: A private sector retiree lost RM140,520 after falling victim to a credit card scam yesterday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the 65-year-old man claimed to have received an SMS (short message service) related to the use of his credit card for purchases he did not make.

He said the victim then contacted an individual who claimed to be a bank officer and proceeded to share his personal banking information.

“Out of fear, the victim provided the bank card and credit card numbers as well as transaction authorisation code (TAC) as requested by the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

The victim realised he had been duped after he found a reduction of RM140,520 from his bank account.

In a separate case, Ramli said a senior citizen lost RM87,000 to an investment scheme syndicate.

Elaborating, he said the 70-year-old woman claimed she was offered to join an investment scheme through the WhatsApp application in November last year.

The woman, who was attracted to the offer, made four tansactions amounting to RM87,000 from her savings account before realising she had been cheated after failing to withdraw the profit from the account provided by the suspect.

Both victims lodged police reports at the Kuantan and Temerloh district police headquarters yesterday, and the cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. - Bernama