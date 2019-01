JOHOR BAHRU: Two senior lecturers of a public university in Segamat are in remand for seven days from today for alleged power abuse in the awarding of the university project worth RM25,000.

Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director Datuk Azmi Alias, in confirming the matter, the remand order against the two lecturers, both in their 40s, were issued by the Magistrate’s Court.

The lecturers, a man and a woman, were arrested at the university campus at about 2 pm yesterday.

They were alleged to have used their position to award a project at the university to a company belonging to a relative of one of them. — Bernama