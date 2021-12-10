Two siblings cash-rich from selling drugs

KUANTAN: Despite being jobless, two siblings have cash amounting to RM180,316 and savings of RM258,116 in three banks, believed to be proceeds from trafficking drugs in the district, since last year.

Pahang police chief, Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the suspects, aged 40 and 43 years, were also believed to own a four-wheel-drive vehicle, a Ford Ranger Raptor worth RM210,000 which was used to distribute the drugs.

He said the two suspects were detained by the police in a raid at 11.30pm last Monday (Dec 6) near the Kuantan Toll Plaza.

“The detention led to the inspection of houses in KotaSAS and Felda Panching Utara here, with various types of drugs and cash found.

“A bag containing 4.1 kilogrammes (kg) of heroin, syabu (1.3 kg), 4,200 yaba pills and 1,700 eremin 5 pills was found at the house in KotaSAS.

“The cash was found in a room of the house in Felda Panching Utara,” he told a news conference at the Pahang police contingent headquarters, here, today.

Ramli said the suspects were believed to have gotten the drugs from Klang Valley with the amount of drugs seized enough for 10,000 addicts.

The urine test conducted on the two suspects came out negative but they have a record of 15 drug offences between them.

The suspects are being remanded for seven days until Dec 13 to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

-Bernama