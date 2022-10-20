Two siblings charged with murder of Rela member

PETALING JAYA: Two siblings were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a member of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) in front of an apartment here early this month.

Brothers R. Shugenthiran, 26, and R. Mahendran, 24, nodded after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

They were jointly charged with murdering Yahya Kamarudin, 45, in front of an apartment unit here at 9.12 pm last Oct 8.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The court set Jan 5 next year for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Maryam Jamilah Md Kamal prosecuted, while the two brothers were represented by lawyer Gursharonjit Kaur. - Bernama