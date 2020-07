MARANG: Three men, including two siblings, were charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with two counts of confining and causing hurt to a welder last week.

However, brothers Muhamad Hafizhu Zarawai, 33, and Muhamad Azizu, 27 claimed trial to the charges which were read out before Magistrate Engku Nurul Ain Engku Muda, while their 26-year-old friend was released as a prosecution witness.

On the first count, the two brothers were charged with wrongfully confining Ahmad Farid Mohammad, 28, for the purpose of extorting the victim of cash cash in a Wira Aeroback car at Kampung Bukit Gasing here at about 6.20pm last July 1

The charge, under Section 348 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Act, carries up to three years imprisonment or fine, if convicted.

They were also charged under Section 323 of the same law with voluntarily causing hurt to the victim at the same place, time and date.

The two siblings were allowed bail of RM8,000 in one surety for both charges each and the court fixed Aug 5 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor M.Lishantini appeared for the prosecution, while the two brothers were represented by lawyer Mohd Shahir Mat Jusoh. — Bernama