Two siblings drown in Ipoh swimming pool

IPOH: Two siblings were found drowned in a swimming pool here yesterday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said his team received information regarding the drowning incident at 6.10 pm.

“Our team went to investigate at the location of the incident and found two siblings, aged nine and eight, who were from here had drowned in the swimming pool.

“The victims, a girl and her younger brother, were sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) in an ambulance and were pronounced dead by hospital staff,” he said in a statement.

Yahaya said the post-mortem was completed today and the cause of death is drowning.

“The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(A) of the Child Act 2001 (Act 611) that is negligence or neglect of responsibility, by exposing a child in a manner likely to cause physical injury.

“The public, especially parents and guardians, are advised not to expose their children to activities that may cause harm so as to avoid any unwanted tragedy,“ he added. - Bernama