Two siblings killed in house fire in Gombak

KUALA LUMPUR: Two siblings were found dead in a fire in a terraced house on Jalan Dewan Simpang Tiga, Gombak, early today.

The victims were identified as Nur Syaza Alfisya Muhammad Faizan, 10, and her seven-year-old brother, Muhammad Al Qayyum Muhammad Faizan.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Selangor director Datuk Norazam Khamis said the department received a distress call at 3.54 am and 22 firefighters from the Selayang and Rawang fire and rescue stations, as well as the Gombak Volunteer Fire Squad were mobilised to the scene.

“The charred remains of the victims were found in a room and they were believed to have been trapped during the incident based on the condition of the bodies.

“The fire caused about 70 percent damage to the house and the two victims were taken out at 4.43 am,“ he said in a statement today.

Norazam said the parents of the two siblings were not at home when the fire broke out and the door was locked.

Meanwhile, Gombak district police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed said the remains of the two children were sent to Selayang Hospital for post-mortem. - Bernama