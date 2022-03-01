Two siblings lose over 100 livestock in floods

HULU TERENGGANU: Two siblings in Kampung Sekayu, here, suffered a loss of more than RM100,000 when their livestock died due to the floods that hit their village.

Che Ku Mansor Che Ku Saleh, 65, said he could hardly believe it when he saw 20 goats in a shed near his house dead due to drowning.

“It is hard to describe the sadness I am feeling for not being able to move them to a safer location. Apart from goats, I also lost 40 cows and 20 buffaloes which were kept in separate barns about three kilometres from my house.

“This is the first time I have lost a large number of livestock due to floods,” he said when met by reporters at the Kampung Sekayu Mosque, here today.

It is understood that more than 20 farmers in the village suffered the same fate because the flooding this time was the worst to hit the village in 50 years.

Che Ku Mansor’s brother, Che Ku Endut, 70, said after the floodwaters receded, many farmers in the village were still unable to find their livestock.

“I have 28 cows and all of them are still missing. Usually, when there is a flood, the farmers still have time to move their livestock, but this time the water level rose sharply and very quickly. We could not do anything.

“It’s not just the livestock, I was also not able to save the items in the house. We are all just thinking of saving our own lives and nothing else,” he said. - Bernama