Two sides to homeless situation

PETALING JAYA: Life on the streets is an attractive option for some. Without a permanent home address, one is free to choose where to sleep at night – be it on a five-foot-way or under a bridge.

This is a fundamental freedom that should be respected, according to several social activists.

However, many also agree that it is not a permanent solution. For their safety and wellbeing, efforts should be made to get them permanent homes, they added.

“The homeless community is a very vulnerable group.

“Their personal safety is at a heightened risk and they are susceptible to diseases,” soup kitchen Dapur Jalanan Kuala Lumpur coordinator Shahrir Shazni told theSun.

“The fact that there are people living out in the open is not new. However, it does not preclude the need to help them meet other basic needs, such as a job,” he said.

He was commenting on a report that the Welfare Department in Sarawak has opted to provide the homeless with food rather than give them shelter.

A Borneo Post report quoted Welfare, Community Well-Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah as saying that the option was taken because many, who had previously been given shelter, eventually chose to return to the streets.

“Now, we ensure that they have enough food so they can sleep more comfortably,” she said.

Nonetheless, the department will take note of where they are staying and will continue to monitor them individually, she added.

But for many, this is hardly a permanent solution.

While people have the right to choose to live on the streets, most do it because they have no choice.

“Do they actually want to live out in the open?” Persatuan Untuk Anak Kita Payong founder Syed Azmi Alhabshi said.

“We can provide them with food and sleeping bags, but they have no place to store their belongings during the day,” he pointed out.

“They will end up carrying their worldly possessions around with them. And what if it rains? Where do they get shelter?”

He said transit centres such as Anjung Singgah could open their doors to some of those who show a genuine desire to get a job.

“They can be allowed to stay at these centres for maybe two weeks and the duration can be extended on condition of good behaviour, and a genuine effort to get a job,” he said.

But Syed Azmi added this would have to be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Another activist, David Janssen, said the right solution is to help them find permanent shelters.

“Some of them may say that they enjoy the freedom of living on the streets, but in the long run, it will only make things worse for them if they remain uncared for while on the streets.”