Two Singaporeans nabbed for smuggling drugs from Malaysia using drone

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean men have been arrested for using a drone to smuggle drugs into Singapore from Malaysia, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The flight data retrieved from the phone of one of the suspects showed that the unmanned aircraft had flown from Kranji to Johor Baru and back again to Kranji, the authorities said in a joint statement, here today.

At about 5.45pm on June 17, the police detected unusual unmanned aircraft activity in the vicinity of Kranji Reservoir Park and observed an unmanned aircraft, with a bag attached to it, hovering in the air, the statement said.

The police subsequently arrested the two men, aged 29 and 34, who were believed to be the operators of the drone.

During a subsequent search by CNB officers of one of the men’s car, an assortment of controlled drugs were also found, it said.

In a follow-up operation by CNB the next day, a 24-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, both Singaporeans, were arrested.

“Investigations are ongoing,” said the statement, adding that the 29-year-old and 34-year-old men were charged yesterday with trafficking in Class A controlled drugs.

A total of about 389g of ‘Ice’, 8g of heroin, 195 ecstasy tablets and two Erimin-5 tablets, estimated to be worth at least S$44,000, were seized. - Bernama