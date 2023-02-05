Two sisters drown at Tg Buloh beach

KOTA TINGGI: The joy of a family of six on an outing at Tanjung Buloh Public Beach in Kuala Sedili in conjunction with Labour Day was shattered when two of them drowned yesterday.

Kota Tinggi District police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the body of Siti Rabiah Johari, 13, was found about 50 metres from the beach at 4pm, while the body of her sister Siti Nursalina Johari, 10, was found 15 minutes later about 15 metres away from the location where she was last seen, by the search and rescue team which comprised the police, fire and rescue department as well as members of the public.

“The victim’s father said his family of six had come to the beach from Ulu Tiram for recreational activities in conjunction with the public holiday,” he said ysterday.

According to Hussin, the Kuala Sedili police station received information about the incident from the public via MERS 999 at 3.57pm and launched a search and rescue operation with a police team together with the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and members of the public on the beach.

Hussin advised the public to take heed of weather conditions and sea tides during beach and sea activities and to retreat if the red flag is raised by the local authorities (PBT).

Earlier, Sebana Cove Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) Assistant Fire Chief Mohd Khairul Sufian Dahari was reported to have said that two sisters were found drowned at Tanjung Buloh Beach and were confirmed dead at the scene by Ministry of Health officers. - Bernama