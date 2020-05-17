Two sisters killed, brothers hurt in crash

BANDAR PERMAISURI: Two sisters were killed while their two brothers suffered serious injuries when the car they were travelling in collided with a trailer in Kampung Bintang here today.

Setiu District Police chief Deputy Supt Afandi Hussin said that in the 3 pm accident, Amirah Faqihah Azman,18, who was driving the Perodua Bezza, and her sister, Aishah Asmaa, 14, who was seated behind Amirah, were pinned in their seats and died on the spot.

Their brothers, Aidil Wajdi, 17, and Arif Muzammil, 16, suffered serious injuries and have been admitted to the Setiu Hospital.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the car the four siblings were in came out of Kampung Bahagia and collided with the trailer which was heading from Kota Bharu to Kuantan,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Setiu Fire and Rescue Station chief Zull Azman Jamaludin said they received an emergency call at about 3pm and dispatched nine personnel in a fire engine, an emergency medical rescue services (EMRS) van and a utility vehicle to the scene.

“We took nearly 30 minutes to extricate the two bodies before handing them over to the police for further action,” he told Bernama when contacted today. — Bernama