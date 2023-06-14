Two sisters killed in car-oil tanker crash

KUANTAN: Two sisters were killed when the car they were travelling in was hit by a fuel-laden tanker near the Felda Lepar Hilir traffic light junction on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat here, last night.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the victims were identified as Siti Mazurah Zulkifli, 30, and Siti Nur Alia Saffiyah, 18, from Felda Lepar Hilir Satu here.

“The 11 pm incident occurred when the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle, which was heading to a petrol station in Gambang, and entered the opposite lane before ramming into the oncoming car.

“It was raining during the incident, causing the car driven by Siti Nur Alia Saffiyah to slide underneath the tanker and the two victims were confirmed dead at the scene,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the 31-year-old tanker driver had been arrested to assist in the investigation into the incident and a urine test conducted on him turned out negative for drugs.

He said the victims’ bodies had been taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here for a post-mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. -Bernama