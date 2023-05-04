Two sisters lose RM658,000 in phone scam

KUALA TERENGGANU: Two sisters lost RM658,000 after falling victim to scammers posing as an insurance agent and police officer last month.

Kuala Terengganu District Police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Md Din said the victims were a 56-year-old teacher and her 62-year-old sister, a retiree from a private company.

The sisters received a call from the syndicate claiming that their details had been misused for money laundering and drug trafficking activities.

He said the suspect then offered to help them and instructed them to open another bank account to facilitate the transfer of the money and the sisters also provided the banking information to the scammers.

“Overcome by fear and anxiety, the victims complied with the instructions including transferring money from their new bank account to avoid being arrested,” he said in a statement today.

The sisters lodged a police report yesterday after realising they had been duped and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama