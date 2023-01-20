Two student bikers die in car-motorbike collision in Balik Pulau

BALIK PULAU: Two female students of SMK Pondok Upeh died after their motorcycle collided head-on with a car along Jalan Sungai Rusa here last night.

In the 10.10pm accident, Nur Humaira Mohd Zaini, 17, who was riding the motorcycle died on the spot while her friend who was riding pillion, Nur Fatimah Salamahullah, 17, died at the Penang Hospital (HPP).

South West District police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the two teenagers were riding a Honda Wave motorcycle and were apparently overtaking a car before colliding with an oncoming car from the direction of George Town towards Kuala Sungai Pinang.

“In the collision, both teenagers were flung from the bike and the rider died at the scene.

“Her friend, who was also seriously injured, died during emergency treatment at HPP while the 35-year-old driver of the Proton Waja car was only hurt on his right cheek,“ he said here today.

He said investigations are still underway under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama