Two students fall victim to online scams in Melaka, losing over RM30,000

MELAKA: Scammers continue to use social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to dupe victims, with the latest case involving two male students from two private institutions of higher learning who lost more than RM30,000.

Melaka Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Supt E. Sundra Rajan said in the first case, a 20-year-old victim suffered losses of RM17,200 after attempting to buy an iPhone 12 Pro Max being offered for RM1,800 from a seller using the Instagram profile ‘icenter_apple_store’ on May 12.

“The victim who lives in Selandar, Jasin, then contacted the suspect via WhatsApp, and was given a bank account number for the payment process. The victim paid RM1,800 into the bank account provided by the suspect,“ he said in a statement, here, today.

Sundra Rajan said on May 13, the victim received a WhatsApp message from the suspect saying he would post the mobile phone from Singapore, however, the victim had to pay for shipping tax and a customs deposit to get the mobile phone.

“The suspect said that if the victim did not make the payment as requested, the victim would be subjected to legal action. So, the victim followed the suspect’s instructions by depositing the money of up to RM17,200 in six transactions into two different bank accounts.

“However, after payments were made, the victim still did not receive the mobile phone. The victim who felt cheated lodged a police report at the Selandar police station in Jasin yesterday (June 7),” he said.

Sundra Rajan said checks on the Check Scammers CCID also found that the suspect’s bank account was involved in nine other police reports using the same modus operandi.

Meanwhile, he said the second case involved a 23-year-old victim who was deceived by an offer to get a job through the Ezjob application on Facebook on May 3.

“The victim then dealt with the suspect via WhatsApp where the victim was asked to create 60 ‘work tasks’ in the app that only required the victim to like videos and view advertisements. Payment was promised for each task.

“After completing the 60 tasks, the victim was informed that he had an income of RM17,290.13, but to redeem the money in the application, the victim would have to make advance payments,“ he said.

The victim agreed, and on May 4, made five payment transactions amounting to RM12,810 to the bank account provided by the suspect but the suspect said the money was still insufficient to redeem the “income” and asked the victim to make more payments.

“The victim did not follow the instructions and asked the suspect to return the money, but the suspect failed to be contacted. The victim then lodged a police report on June 4 at the Merlimau police station,” he said. — Bernama