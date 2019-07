TAIPING: Two brothers are reported missing after they are believed to have ran away from Madrasah Tarbiyah Madinatul Ilmi, Batu Kurau near here since early this month, said Taiping district police chief ACP Osman Mamat.

He said that a teacher at the school realised that Muhammad Danial Ridhwan Anuar, 11, and his brother Muhammad Akmal Affandy Anuar, 15, were missing at 6.45 pm, on July 2.

He said that the two siblings had been sent to the school a week earlier and their father had been informed of their disappearance.

‘’The effort to find them was unsuccessful and their father had lodged a police report on July 12 at the Batu Kurau Police Station,’’ he said in a statement here today.

Osman urged anyone who were aware of the location of the two boys to contact Inspector Mohd Asrol Afiq Abdul Halim at 05-8291222. — Bernama