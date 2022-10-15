Two suffer broken legs as lift plunges from eighth floor

KUALA LUMPUR: Six individuals, including a two-year-old girl, had the scare of their lives when the lift they were riding in at a condominium in Lengkok Thamby Abdullah in Brickfields, plunged down from the eighth floor of the building, last night.

In the incident, a woman and a man suffered broken legs while others escaped injury.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM Operations Centre said it received an emergency call at 9.52 pm and a fire engine with 11 firefighters from the Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue station rushed to the scene.

“According to the victim involved, the lift plunged from the eighth floor to the ground floor. The injured man and woman were sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment.

“The rescue operation ended at 11.35 pm and the cause of the incident is still under investigation,” it said in a statement today. - Bernama