Two suspected account mules held over bogus phone sales

BALIK PULAU: Penang police have arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of serving as account mules for a syndicate which cheated people in bogus handphone sales.

The Barat Daya district police headquarters, in a statement today, said the two, both aged 31, were arrested separately yesterday in Perak Tengah and Hilir Perak districts in Perak.

“Investigations show the suspects are involved in the same cases reported in the middle of 2021 involving the purchase of non-existent handphones, which caused several victims to lose between RM3,350 and RM26,800.

“They (suspects) are believed to have handed over their bank cards and personal banking particulars to other individuals for use in online transactions, including for getting commissions for their work,” the statement said.

They have been remanded for four days to help in investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. -Bernama