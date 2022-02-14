Two suspected drug traffickers nabbed in Taiping

TAIPING: Police have arrested two suspected drug traffickers and seized heroin and methamphetamine worth about RM122,000 at Medan Pewira in Kamunting.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said one man was arrested during a raid on a premises at 9.30 pm on Thursday and another from inside a car.

“The first suspect, a 24-year-old unemployed man, was caught with six packets of drugs suspected to be heroin and a packet of methamphetamine.

“In a follow-up operation, we nabbed a 29-year-old lorry driver who was behaving suspiciously inside a car in front of the premises,” he told a press conference at the district police headquarters here today.

Mior Faridalathrash said police also confiscated a motorcycle and a car, two gold chains and two handphones, all worth about RM45,000, in connection with the arrests.

He said the seized drugs could be used to feed the habit of more than 10,000 addicts and the suspects were believed to have been involved in trafficking for the past three months.

The two suspects, who tested positive for drugs and have records for drug offences, have been remanded for seven days until Feb 17 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, Mior Faridalathrash said police did not issue any permit for the proposed Santai Anak Utara gathering of young bikers at the Bukit Merah Laketown Resort on Saturday.

“The application was made to the State Security Council (MKN) director, no approval from the police. I was told it had been approved earlier. As for COVID-19, the increasing trend was seen not only in the state but also throughout the country.

“I understand the MKN director will make a review on whether to allow this programme to be carried out or not. It is learnt that this Saturday’s (Feb 19) programme will see the attendance of thousands of people,” he said. - Bernama