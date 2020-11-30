Two suspected killer-robbers arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: The suspected killer-robbers who slashed to death a retired director of the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) during a robbery at the victim’s house in Bangsar early yesterday have been arrested.

It is believed that the two are among several suspects arrested in various locations in the Klang Valley by the Kuala Lumpur CID several hours after the 3.30am robbery at Jalan, Mambu, Bukit Bandaraya on Sunday.

Kuala Lumpur CID chief SAC Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abd Hamid who confirmed the arrests when contacted by theSun at midnight said investigators are in the midst of gathering more information from the suspects.

On Sunday, Dr Wan Hassan Wan Embong, 71, who was slashed in the face and neck with a sharp weapon, died at his two-storey bungalow after being attacked by two armed robbers who had earlier broken into his home.

Wan Hassan who was awakened by noise in his kitchen had confronted the robbers and put up a fight when they demanded for cash and valuables.

His wife, Sarifah Yusof, 70, a retired government school teacher, was slashed in her right hand by the robbers and was sent to hospital for treatment.

The robbers who bundled an undisclosed number of valuables escaped through a kitchen window of the house.