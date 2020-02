KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested two men, suspected to be the masterminds behind the commotion during a Bersatu Youth meeting in Ulu Tiram, Johor, on Friday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the two men were arrested today and the police were tracking down a few other individuals who were also believed involved.

The police were investigating the case under Section 153 of the Penal Code for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot, and also under Section 357 of the same law for assault or criminal force and Section 506 of the same law for criminal intimidation, he said in a statement yesterday.

The commotion reportedly occurred when Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was having dinner with family members, friends and party leaders at a restaurant in Ulu Tiram, Johor Baru.

Syed Saddiq, who is also Youth and Sports Minister and Muar MP, via his Facebook page said a police report had been lodged against a group of men who deliberately caused a ruckus.

Abdul Hamid said a special committee had been set up to investigate the incident.

“I take seriously the provocation incident and the threats posed. The incident was carried out by irresponsible parties who failed to respect the country’s laws.

“I urge all parties to always respect the rule of law and not to act in any way that could lead to public disorder,“ he said.

He also advised the public not to politicise the incident or disseminate baseless information via any social media platform which could cause unrest in the country. — Bernama