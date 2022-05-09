Two suspects arrested over pawnshop robbery in Pasir Mas

TUMPAT: A man and a woman, both locals and in their 30s, have been arrested by the police in connection with last Thursday pawnshop robbery in Pasir Mas, involving losses of RM1 million in cash and jewellery.

Acting Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhammad Zaki Harun said the two suspects, arrested on May 6, were now in remand until this Thursday (May 12).

He urged witnesses or those with information on the robbery to contact the police to facilitate investigation.

He told this to reporters after witnessing the handing over of duty from Acting Tumpat district police chief chief Supt Tan Seng Lee to the new district police chief Acting ACP Amran Dolah. - Bernama