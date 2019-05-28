Two suspects held over missing Grab driver

KOTA KINABALU: Police have nabbed two men including a foreigner believed to be involved in the case of a Grab driver who was reported missing last Friday.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said from the records obtained from Grab, police picked up the two suspects, aged 20 and 24, from 1Borneo at about 9pm last night.

“The record showed that both suspects were the last passengers of the victim at 4am on Friday from Kingfisher to Tuaran.

“Initial investigations found both suspects admitted to murdering and dumping the victim in an area in Tuaran and we believe it was robbery case ... nonetheless, we are still investigating further,” he told reporters, here today.

Yesterday, villagers in Kampung Shahbandar found a body before reporting the incident to police at 3.30pm.

Omar said the family of Mohd Hanafiee Jaafar, 27, the Grab driver who was reported missing was unable to identify the body which was decomposed.

“Nonetheless, we have obtain the fingerprint of the victim and we would conduct further investigations to identify the victim,” he said.

On Sunday, social media was abuzz about the missing Grab driver. The car driven by the victim was found at the site of a Ramadan Bazaar in Indah Permai in Sepanggar at 12.30am on Sunday.

Inspection found the car was locked before finding blood stains on the steering wheel, handbrake, front door and windscreen. - Bernama