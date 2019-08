KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained two local men, suspected of being involved in a robbery at a convenience store in Subang Jaya, along Jalan Raja here yesterday.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Risikin Satiman said the two men, both aged 20, were arrested at 9.39pm by D9 team of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Subang Jaya district police Headquarters.

He said the investigations revealed that the two men were involved in the robbery at USJ 21, Subang Jaya, at 3am on July 18.

“Police also seized a mobile phone, two motorcycles and helmets that the suspects used during the robbery,” he said when contacted today.

He said the police believed that several robbery cases involving convenience stores around Subang Jaya had been resolved with the arrest of the two men.

“The police are still investigating if there are other crimes committed by them,” he said, adding that both suspects were remanded for six days until Monday and case was being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery. — Bernama