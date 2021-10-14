Two suspects including military personnel held over murder case in Selama

IPOH: Police detained two local men, aged between 31 and 34 years old who are believed to be involved in the killing of a retired army personnel yesterday.

Perak police chief, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the 34-year-old suspect who is a serviceman was detained at 8pm in Taiping yesterday while the 31-year-old self-employed suspect was detained on Tuesday in Perlis.

He said their arrests followed a police report lodged by a nephew of the victim at 4am Monday morning at the Kuala Sepetang police station.

“Upon further investigations, we found that the incident happened at 3pm Sunday in front of the victim’s house in Taman Ngah Ibrahim in Taiping.

“Both suspects who arrived in a Nissan Almeira, were armed with a sharp object. The 42-year-old victim knew both suspects,” he said in a statement here today.

Mior Faridalathrash said jealousy was believed to be the motive when the 31-year-old suspect accused the victim of having an affair with the suspect’s wife.

He said following interrogation, both suspects brought the police to an area 60 meters from the road in Bukit Sumpitan near Selama and showed the location where the victim was killed.

“Forensic investigations on-site discovered five stab wounds at the back of the victim and another four stab wounds in the front of the victim’s body believed to have been caused by a sharp object. The victim was believed to have been dead for three days when his body was found.

“The victim’s body was sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh for post-mortem to determine the cause of death,” he said.

Mior Faridalathrash said the case was being investigated under Section 363 and Section 302 of the Penal Code for abduction in the Taiping district and murder in the Selama district.

“The suspects have been remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code until Oct 20 to assist in investigations,” he said. — Bernama