Two syndicates crippled, drugs worth RM5.16m seized

KUALA LUMPUR: Two drug processing and distribution syndicates in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor were crippled with the arrest of 17 individuals in a police operation in the Klang Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Intelligence/Operations), DCP Zainudin Ahmad said those detained in the two-day operation consisted of 11 local men and four local women, and two Vietnamese women, all aged between 28 and 59 years.

He said various types of drugs worth about RM5.16 million were also seized in a raid by the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department together with the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor narcotics teams.

“In the first operation, five individuals including a syndicate leader were arrested. Various items and cash were also seized, all worth RM6.68 million.

“In the operation, the police also managed to dismantle a drug processing laboratory at a rental house in Damansara, here,“ he said at a special press conference in Bukit Aman, here, yesterday.

Zainudin said in the second operation, the police arrested 12 individuals, including a syndicate leader.

“At 4.30pm on Wednesday a drug laboratory was demolished. Police seized MDMA powder weighing 32.72kg, syabu (1.4kg); ecstasy pills (11.4kg); Erimin 5 (2.9kg); ketamine (3.3kg) as well as drug processing equipment in nine different raids,“ he said.

He said police also confiscated cash amounting to RM393,905, foreign currency worth US$115, 14 vehicles of various brands, five watch straps and jewellery worth RM1.2 million.

“All the suspects have been remanded for seven days until Sept 17 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama