Two teenagers among three detained for breaking into a Johor Royalty’s house

JOHOR BAHRU: Two teenagers were among three suspects detained by police on suspicion of breaking into a Johor Royalty’s house here yesterday and stealing a number of items.

Johor Bahru police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the three suspects, aged 16, 19 and 47 were detained at 11.40 am at the location following a report that was lodged at 10 am.

However, two of the individuals managed to escape, he said in a statement, here today.

Police seized two cars, a chainsaw, four pairs of gloves, three handphones, one car key and RM150 cash.

“Urine tests conducted on the three suspects showed that they were negative for drugs and did not have any previous criminal records. Police are tracking down the two suspects who escaped,” he said. - Bernama