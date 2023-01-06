Two teenagers arrested for under aged driving in Penang

PETALING JAYA: Two teenagers in Penang were recently apprehended by the police for underage driving.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Tan Cheng San said that the 13-year-old boy’s actions were traced through a 32-second viral video that was circulating on the WhatsApp application showing the minor driving a car with his friend as the passenger.

“Both teenagers were caught by members of the public at Jalan Rozhan Machang Bubok in Seberang Perai Tengah.

“Following the viral video, the police managed to arrest a 13-year-old boy in front of the Taman Machang Bubok flat together with his mother, who is in her late 40s, and have confiscated a car suspected to have been the one used during the incident,” he said in a statement.

Another 13-year-old boy, who was the passenger, was arrested as well and police are still on the lookout for the minor’s other friends involved in the incident.

The car driver was issued several summons by the police under Section 26 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving without a license and Section 39 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for underage driving.

The mother was also issued a summons under Section 39 (5) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for allowing a minor to drive a motorised vehicle. The vehicle involved in the incident was seized by the police to assist in the investigation.