Two teenagers killed in crash near Sultan Ibrahim Stadium

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Two teenagers were killed when the car they were travelling in veered and skidded near the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Gelang Patah, near here early today.

Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue Station head Senior Assistant Superintendent Mohd Khairi Zainuddin said a team of eight firemen from the station rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 12.23 am.

He said a Honda Civic EJ car was believed to have spun causing the male driver, identified as Lee Kah Lok , 19, and a female passenger, Ng Kui Ying, 15, to be thrown out of the vehicle.

Both the victims died at the scene, he said in a statement today.

The bodies were then handed over to the police for further action. - Bernama