Two teenagers killed in Seremban-PD highway accident

SEREMBAN: Two teenagers were killed in a road accident involving eight motorcycles and a car at KM14.4 Seremban-bound of the Seremban-Port Dickson Highway last night.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the 19-year-old male and a 14-year-old girl who was riding pillion died in the accident which occurred at 9.30 pm.

He said that preliminary investigations revealed that the two victims were in a convoy of motorcycles from Port Dickson to Seremban.

“The motorcycle rider lost control of his machine and hit the rear of a car causing them to fall. Following that, seven other motorcycles trailing behind could not avoid but collided with each other,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the pillion rider died at the scene while the motorcyclist died while receiving treatment at the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital here. - Bernama