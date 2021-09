KOTA BHARU: Two teenagers were among six individuals arrested with 11 fake rifles and 14 ammunition clips during a shooting game at an old rice factory in Kampung Buluh Poh, Ketereh, near here on Aug 31.

Kota Bharu Police chief ACP Abd Rahim Daud said the six, aged 14 to 39, were arrested and the items seized by a team from the Criminal Investigation Department (D9) of the Kelantan Contingent Police Headquarters at 10.30 am.

“All of them were engaged in a ‘shootout’ using fake weapons, plastic pellet ammunition and other equipment when the raid was carried out.

“The four adults were remanded for two days, while the two teens, 14 and 15, were freed on police bail. The case is being investigated under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960,” he told a media conference at the Kota Bharu district police headquarters today.

Abd Rahim said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects obtained all the fake weapons online in the past two months.

He added that the weapons, including the M-16 and AK-47 models, were bought for between RM200 and RM500, depending on the model.

Investigations also revealed that some of the suspects were relatives while others were close friends and they used the fake weapons as “game activities” and training.

“What is for certain is that the weapons seized are nearly identical to real firearms, including their size and design,” he said while advising the public not to own such fake weapons as they could be misused to commit robberies or to intimidate and threaten.

Those found guilty of possessing such items can be jailed for up to a year or fined RM5,000.- Bernama