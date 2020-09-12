Two teens drown in Segamat River

JOHOR BARU: Two teenagers drowned after they were believed to have slipped into the Segamat River, near here, yesterday.

Segamat district police chief Supt Raub Selamat said the two teens, aged 13 and 15 respectively, were students of Seg Hwa National Secondary School in Tahang Rimau in Segamat.

“According to friends of the victims, both of them were playing games on mobile phones but then slipped and fell into the river.

“In this regard, this case is classified as sudden death because no criminal element was detected,“ he said when contacted, here, last night.

Meanwhile, Bandar Baru Segamat Fire and Rescue Station operations commander, Senior Fire Officer (PBK) II Syed Putra Syed Mohd Al-Atas in a statement said, the victims known as Tey Shan Shui and Tan Kah Chun were found at 5.20pm. — Bernama