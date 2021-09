SHAH ALAM: Two teenagers were killed after a motorist suspected to be high on drugs and driving against traffic on the Federal Highway here ploughed into their car early today.

The 2.10am collision occurred when the 24-year-old motorist who was driving a pick-up truck drove against traffic on the fast lane at the 8.6 km of the highway.

The victims, an 18-year-old girl who was driving a the car, and a 19-year-old male passenger were heading towards Kuala Lumpur from Klang when the pick-up truck hit them head-on.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said both the teenagers were killed at the scene of the accident.

He said preliminary tests on the pick-up truck driver turned out positive for ganja.

Baharudin said the driver was arrested and will be remanded for investigation for dangerous and reckless driving.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Shah Alam Hospital for post mortem.

Several videos of the accident taken by passing road users were widely shared in the social media yesterday.

A video taken by a motorist from the opposite side of traffic also recorded the collision.

Other videos showed passing motorists confronting the driver and questioning him if he had consumed alcohol, to which the man refutes.

Police urged witnesses of the accident to contact Shah Alam traffic investigations and enforcement department investigations officer Insp Muhammad Hasrul Suhiami at 011-31215697.