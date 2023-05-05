Two-term Penang Chief Ministers cannot be reappointed, says Chow

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has clarified that those who had served as Penang Chief Minister for two terms before or after the amendment to the State Constitution came into force cannot be reappointed to the position.

“Article 7 Clause 2 (a)(ii) of the Penang State Constitution provides that the Chief Minister shall be appointed from among individuals who have never at any time held that position for two terms.

“The law is clear and it is not only binding me in the future but (also) any Chief Ministers who have served for two terms,“ he said in a press conference here today.

Chow said the issue provided him with the opportunity to explain the amendment to the Penang State Constitution which came into effect on February 1, 2019.

“I hope the answer from the legal point of view will enlighten those who may not be very clear about it and serve as a lesson on politics for the people who are interested in this issue,“ he said. - Bernama