Two -term Rahang state assemblyman quit DAP with immediate effect

SEREMBAN: DAP’s two-term Rahang assemblyman Mary Josephine Prittam Singh announced today that she is leaving the party with immediate effect.

Speaking at a special press conference held here, she said she was resigning as a DAP life member as well as Negri Sembilan DAP committee member.

“This morning I am calling for this press conference to announce the termination of my DAP life membership,” she said, adding that she was holding on to the principles and discipline instilled in her during her 46 years as a party member.

“I am faced with challenges which I can no longer take. Working and supporting DAP members and leaders in Negri Sembilan has become a big disappointment. I am left with no choice but to tender my resignation as DAP life member and all party posts that I hold, effective today,” she said.

Her resignation letter was sent yesterday to the DAP headquarters.

She said her resignation letter was also sent to Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman.

With her resignation as DAP member, Mary said she was now an independent assemblyman and pledged to continue to support Pakatan Harapan (PH), stressing that she will not jump to another party.

“I will still support PH. I have been an opposition (member) over 40 years. My decision to quit as party member is not something that happened today or yesterday. It is something that has been going on for the past two years from 2018,” she added.

Mary’s announcement, the State Assembly is now made up of 19 PH assemblymen, 16 BN representatives and one independent. - Bernama