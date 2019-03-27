Two TNB sub-contractors injured in high-voltage cable explosion

IPOH: Two Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) sub-contractors were injured when a high-voltage cable exploded as they were doing maintenance work near the TNB substation near Sauk, Kuala Kangsar about 59km from here today.

The victims, Mat Sham Hashim, 58, and Mohd Redhuan Mat Nasir, 32, suffered injuries on the face and other parts of the body.

Kuala Kangsar Fire and Rescue Station Operations chief Zainal Ahmad Taken said they received a distress call at 12.40pm before deploying five personnel and a fire-engine to the scene.

“During the incident the workers were believed to be carrying out repair work on the cable before it exploded and both of them suffered burns before falling from the scaffolding ladder,“ he said when contacted here today.

Zainal Ahmad said both victims were taken to Kuala Kangsar Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Kuala Kangsar Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Taufiq Abd Sattar said initial investigations revealed that the explosion had occurred due to short circuit while the maintenance work was being carried out.

In the meantime, Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Razali Ibrahim said, Muhamad Redzuan sustained burns on the chest and legs, while Mat Sham suffered burns on the body.

He said investigations revealed that the explosion occurred when the two were working to connect the cable to the transformer on a power pole.

Razali said works on restoring electricity supply was being carried out by TNB Kuala Kangsar. — Bernama