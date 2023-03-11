Two trader charged with having 9,820 kg of cooking oil without license

KUALA LUMPUR: Two traders pleaded not guilty at the Kuala Kubu Bharu Sessions Court here today to the charge of possessing a scheduled controlled item which is 9,820 kilogrammes (kg) of wholesale cooking oil without a valid license, three months ago.

Ng Soo Hua, 45, and Lum Teck Fong, 46, made the plea after the charges against them were read before Judge Siti Fatimah Talib.

They are charged together with six individuals who have been accused, having in their control scheduled goods which is 9,820 kg of cooking oil in a situation that gives rise to reasonable suspicion of committing an offence under Regulation 3(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 which is dealing with wholesale cooking oil without license.

The two men were accused of committing the offence at an unnamed premises at Sri Pagi Trading Centre, Sungai Choh here at 6 pm, August 2, under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 which is punishable under Section 22(1) of the same act and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The section provides for a maximum fine of RM1 million or imprisonment of up to three years or both and for second and subsequent offences shall be fined not more than RM5 million or imprisonment of up to five years or both, if convicted.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sophian Zakaria and Nurul'Ain Shafie while lawyer Datuk Wan Azmir Wan Majid represented the two accused.

The court allowed each accused to be bailed at RM8,000 with one surety and fixed Dec 14 for mention of the case for the submission of documents. -Bernama