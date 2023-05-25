Two traffic cops charged with soliciting, receiving bribe

SHAH ALAM: Two traffic policemen with the rank of Lance Corporal pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two charges of soliciting and accepting bribes three years ago.

For the first charge, Muhammad Nazmi Baharum, 33, and Mohammad Alqayyum Hasim, 30, both attached with Bukit Aman’s Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Department, were accused of soliciting RM3,000 from a 27-year-old man as an inducement not to arrest him over three arrest warrants.

The arrest warrants were in connection to traffic offences committed near the Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway (Silk) at 3.30 pm on Oct 3, 2020.

As for the second charge, the policemen were accused of receiving RM900 in cash from the man as an inducement for the same reason at a petrol station in Balakong at 4 pm on the same day.

They were charged under Sections 16(a)(B) and 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 which carry a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe received or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Bail for both the accused was set at RM8,000 with one surety and the court ordered for their passports to be impounded and for them to report to the MACC office every month pending the case disposal.

The court fixed July 13 for mention. - Bernama