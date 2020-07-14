Two travel schemes to ease Malaysians working in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The latest development relating to cross-border movement between Malaysia and Singapore may ease the predicament of some Malaysians working in Singapore.

The two governments have earlier this morning agreed to implement two travel schemes, the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA), aimed for Aug 10, 2020.

The RGL will enable cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes between the two countries while the PCA will allow residents, holding long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country, to enter that country for work.

“I’m glad that there is some progress in terms of giving us hope that we can go home. It is a start,” the president of the Malaysian Association in Singapore (Masis), Aarathi Arumugam told Bernama.

Masis launched in October 2014, was aimed at among others, to bring together the community of Malaysians who are living, working and studying in Singapore.

Masis members are actively working hand in hand with the Malaysian High Commission here and are engaging with Malaysians affected by border restrictions implemented by both countries.

The respective border restrictions were imposed in an effort to curb cross-border spread of Covid-19 between the two countries.

Aarathi lauded the effort by the two governments as “the people in the two countries are affected.”

The Masis president noted that the RGL and PCA arrangements would be suitable for Malaysians who have a “proper place to stay” in the republic and for a “longer period of stay”.

To be on the safe side, Aarathi said some of the affected Malaysians especially those who commute daily, were earlier advised to look at a six-month or one year rental period when restrictions at the border were imposed.

“Some have given up and left Singapore for good. Some are still holding on. This is the group earning between S$1,000 and S$1,600 monthly while some lucky ones may earn up to S$2,000,” she said.

A quick check on sg.carousell.com found that the rental for an HDB (Housing & Development Board) room was between S$490 and S$780, depending on the area.

So far, there is no official data on the number of Malaysians, previously commuting on a daily basis, staying put in the republic.

Negotiations are still ongoing between the two countries for daily cross-border commuting and border re-opening. - Bernama