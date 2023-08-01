Two UiTM students killed in motorcycle accident

REMBAU: Two Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) students from the Rembau campus were killed after the motorcycles they were on were involved in an accident at Kilometre 2, Jalan Kundur-Pilin here early this morning.

Rembau district police chief DSP Hazri Mohamad Muhammad Adib Roszaidi, 21 and Muhammad Aiman Roslee, 21, were confirmed dead by paramedics who arrived at the scene, while another victim, pillion rider of one of the motorcycles, Muhammad Faiz Ilham Abdul Jalal, 21, was brought to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban after sustaining serious injuries in the 1.15 am incident.

“All of them are fifth semester students at Rembau UiTM, and the accident involved two motorcycles, a Yamaha Y15ZR ridden by Muhammad Adib and a Honda ridden by Muhammad Aiman and carrying a pillion rider.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that Muhammad Adib, who was from Kundur heading to Pilin, lost control of his motorcycle and hit a Telekom Malaysia (TM) pole, causing it to break and fall onto the road,” he said in a statement here today.

The other motorcycle ridden by Muhammad Aiman with the pillion rider who were behind were unable to avoid the falling pole and also crashed, he said.

Both motorcyclists sustained head and internal injuries and died at the scene of the accident, he said, adding that both their bodies have been brought to the Rembau Hospital forensics division for autopsy.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama